Health Board: 53 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

Fifty-three new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Saturday. There were no deaths.

In total, 3,841 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 1.4 percent. The 14-day average is 78.78 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There were 27 cases in Harju County, six in Ida-Viru County, five in Rapla County, four in Pärnu County, three in Võru County, two in Tartu County, and one each in Lääne, Saare and Viljandi counties. No new cases were recorded in other counties. Three cases had no information in the population register.

Fifty-six patients are being treated in hospital and six new cases were added during the day. The average age of a patient is 68.

11,888 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday and a total of 520,015 people have been vaccinated. 337,150 people completed the vaccination cycle.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

