85,230 vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia next week

Next week, 45,630 doses of Pfizer, 16,800 doses of AstraZeneca, 12,000 doses of Janssen, 10,800 of Moderna will arrive in Estonia. Half of these will be used as second doses.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is expected on Monday, AstraZeneca on Tuesday, Janssen on Wednesday and Moderna on Friday.

"There will 10,000 doses fewer of Pfizer than was initially promised. The planned amount of Moderna is arriving, Janssen's delivery is always unpredictable," said Ministry of Social Affairs' vaccination workgroup media adviser Gea Otsa.

40,743 of the doses will be used as second doses: 27,083 Pfizer, 6,533 Moderna and 7,172 AstraZeneca vaccines. Janssen is a one-dose vaccine.

