85,230 vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia next week

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The vaccination center at Mustamäe's Kaja Culture Center. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Next week, 45,630 doses of Pfizer, 16,800 doses of AstraZeneca, 12,000 doses of Janssen, 10,800 of Moderna will arrive in Estonia. Half of these will be used as second doses.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is expected on Monday, AstraZeneca on Tuesday, Janssen on Wednesday and Moderna on Friday.

"There will 10,000 doses fewer of Pfizer than was initially promised. The planned amount of Moderna is arriving, Janssen's delivery is always unpredictable," said Ministry of Social Affairs' vaccination workgroup media adviser Gea Otsa.

40,743 of the doses will be used as second doses: 27,083 Pfizer, 6,533 Moderna and 7,172 AstraZeneca vaccines. Janssen is a one-dose vaccine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:47

85,230 vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia next week

15:29

US comic emerges from Tallinn lock-down as Estonian rapper

15:15

Eesti 200 announces candidate for mayor of Viljandi

14:37

Tallinn tram service to be disrupted from Monday

14:09

Gallery: Architecture museum celebrates 30th anniversary with exhibition

13:43

Author: Everything good about Estonia has been taken from the Germans

13:13

Finnish premier: We're working on lifting entry restrictions

12:48

Epp Mäe finishes second in final pre-Olympic tournament

12:22

Tax take rises nearly 15 percent in April 2021 compared with previous year

11:52

Interior minister: My worldview is that of a policeman

11:24

Driving penalty points system sent to government for consideration

10:47

Tallinn won't start losing high school facilities to state high schools

10:39

Health Board: 54 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

10:18

Kristi Raik: Covid showed that states can be very egotistical

10:16

Eesti Gaas mulling over possible fall price hike

09:49

AK: Milrem trials newest generation robotic armored system

09:24

Number of abortions continued to fall in 2020

08:51

Parking tickets from nearby countries will soon find their Estonian owners

08:34

Prime minister issues open appeal to Finnish counterpart over entry bar

08:19

Estonia lifts Baltic Cup trophy after 83-year wait

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: