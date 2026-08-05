U.S. weapons paused by Iran conflict set to reach Estonia within weeks

U.S. arms deliveries that were temporarily halted will reach Estonia already in the coming weeks, Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur says. The exception is ATACMS missiles for HIMARS, which cannot currently be obtained from the Americans because of the war in Iran.

Pevkur said in mid-July that an agreement had been reached with the Americans to resume deliveries and that all ordered munitions — except ATACMS — had been cleared for transport. At the time, he estimated that different types of ammunition should arrive in Estonia within the coming months, with delivery timelines depending on logistics.

By early August, the situation had changed enough that delivery times are no longer measured in months but in weeks, Pevkur said on Wednesday.

Hanno Pevkur. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

"In essence, the situation is the same — deliveries are underway, and as far as I know, the question is no longer months but weeks. We do not want to disclose the exact delivery date for security reasons," he said.

However, Estonia still cannot obtain ATACMS tactical missiles — with a range of up to 300 kilometers — used by the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher.

"There is no change regarding ATACMS. As we see, there is still no solution in Iran, and therefore we have no additional information about ATACMS. We are moving forward with all other deliveries, but ATACMS remains on hold," Pevkur said.

The Estonian Defense Forces currently have six HIMARS (M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) launchers. In April, the Defense Investment Center and U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin signed a contract for three additional HIMARS launchers, expected to arrive in Estonia in 2027.

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