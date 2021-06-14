Health Board: 28 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

A total of 28 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. No deaths were reported relating to the virus during that time.

Estonia's new 14-day COVID-19 rate per 100,000 inhabitants is now 74.6, while 1.9 percent of primary coronavirus tests conducted during that time returned positive.

Regional breakdown

Only six of Estonia's 15 counties reported any new cases.

Harju County, the most populous region of the country, returned 13 cases, the board says, most of these (10) coming in Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County posted five new cases, Võru County, four, and three new cases were reported in Pärnu County. Lääne-Viru County posted two new coronavirus cases and Lääne County saw one.

Hospitalizations, recovery rates

Seven new coronavirus cases were opened in hospitals in the past 24 hours, the Health Board says, and, while noone was discharged over the weekend, there are six more individuals in hospital due to the virus than there was on Sunday, the board reports.

Seventy people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, with nine in intensive care, five of whom are on ventilators.

The average age of those in hospital is 65, while 47 of those hospitalized – 67 percent of the total – are over 60 years of age.

For the third day in a row, no new deaths relating to COVID-19 were reported. A total of 1,266 people have died from causes relating to the virus since the pandemic began in Estonia.

Testing, vaccinations

In the past 24 hours, the Health Board analyzed 2,422 primary coronavirus tests, of which 28, or 1.2 percent, returned positive.

4,577 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered over the past 24 hours, while a total of 523,915 people have been vaccinated since the end of last year when vaccine stocks first started arriving.

344,793 people have completed the vaccination course, i.e. received two doses.

The coverage of adults with at least one vaccine dose stands at 48.4 percent.

Last week, 67,465 coronavirus vaccines were administered, with 23,257 of these first doses.

So far, the highest number of vaccinations administered in one week came in the first week of May, when 67,633 vaccine doses were issued.

The Health Board says 171 inoculations had been missing from the vaccination record.

More detailed information in English is available from the koroonakaart site here.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

