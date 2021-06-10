Estonia launches EU digital coronavirus certificates

A certificate being created in the Patient Portal. Source: ERR
From Thursday, negative coronavirus test and travel digital certificates can be created in the Patient Portal which meet the EU standard. It is already possible to create vaccination certificates.

Previously established national vaccination certificates are still valid and remain in the patient portal. A certificate that meets the requirements of the EU digital COVID certificate framework will be created during June. The European Union's digital coronavirus certification system will be fully operational from July, the Ministry of Social Affairs said. The certificate is not a travel document.

The technical solution was developed in cooperation with the Health and Welfare Information Systems Center, Nortal, Industry62 and Guardtime, as well as the Information Technology and Development Center of the Ministry of the Interior.

"As there may be a lot of interest in creating certificates on the first days, we ask you to create it when the need arises. Primarily, the certificates are intended for traveling in the EU, "added Katrin Reinhold, director of TEHIK.

Reinhold told ERR almost 63,000 people in Estonia have created an immunization certificate since April.

"The certificate can be created and downloaded from digilugu.ee, and TEHIK has created a separate web application kontroll.digilugu.ee to confirm its accuracy," she said.

Editor: Helen Wright

