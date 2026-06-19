X!

Estonia plans €7 million upgrade to centralized health specialist dashboard

News
North Estonia Medical Center (PERH).
North Estonia Medical Center (PERH). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia plans to spend up to €7 million overhauling a digital platform that gives healthcare workers a more complete and accessible view of patients' medical info.

The Health and Welfare Information Systems Center (TEHIK) is planning further development of the Health Management Dashboard (TJT), a nationwide platform launched in 2023 that consolidates data on examinations, lab tests and appointments across multiple healthcare providers.

The goal is to reduce time spent searching through multiple systems and help medical professionals access key patient information more quickly. It would also spare patients from repeatedly answering the same questions at each new appointment.

"The main goal is to provide healthcare workers and providers with a single tool where they can quickly and clearly access a patient's most vital health data," said Kaido Vaade, product owner for the platform at TEHIK.

The planned contract covers software development, maintenance, usability improvements and updates needed to comply with changing legal requirements.

Vaade said the platform evolved from Estonia's earlier health data viewer but is meant to become a broader tool for managing and using health information, not just displaying records.

Most of the changes will affect healthcare professionals, with a focus on simplifying daily workflows through a clearer overview of patient data and less fragmentation between systems.

Future versions are also expected to offer more customized views based on users' roles and responsibilities.

"The impact on patients will be more indirect and gradual," Vaade added.

No open access to patient data

Another longer-term goal is to make the platform expandable, allowing additional health management modules to be added and enabling external developers to build new tools in a controlled environment.

"That does not mean open access to patient data," Vaade emphasized, instead describing a platform development model governed by strict rules and requirements.

TEHIK expects development work to take four years. Bids for the project will be evaluated later this summer, with 90 percent of a bid's score based on a practical test assignment and 10 percent on hourly rates.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:11

Bill to regulate high-ranking officials moving to the private sector

17:02

MoD official: Ukraine able to fend off overwhelming Russian troops with drones

16:37

Estonian camera headed for deep-space mission in 2028

15:43

Estonia plans €7 million upgrade to centralized health specialist dashboard

15:02

Gulf of Riga offshore wind farm transmission line corridor picked

14:15

A shopping center is rising on top of an ancient cemetery in Järva‑Jaani

13:55

Expert: The initiative in the war is beginning to tilt toward Ukraine

13:30

Prominent shipping executives must serve real prison time

12:50

Tiit Land: Engineer, lead young people to mathematics

12:30

Minister's partially Russian‑language thank‑you at graduation surprised teachers

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.06

Estonia sends police unit to Latvia–Belarus border

18.06

Estonia passes law obligating police to place warning signs ahead of mobile speed cameras

18.06

Study: Estonia among Europe's more conservative countries on family attitudes

18.06

Midsummer events to be held around Tallinn this weekend

08:07

Kaja Kallas to ERR: Israeli foreign minister's statement came as a surprise

17.06

Tallinn to get a new tram line

18.06

Airlines must ensure children are seated next to a parent at no extra charge

17.06

Instant ramen salmonellosis outbreak reaches Estonia

18.06

Estonian spa and its employee found guilty of causing a person's death in circuit court

18.06

Developer expects contract for difference support scheme for Estonia's nuclear plant

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo