37,830 vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia this week

Vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Source: East Tallinn Central Hospital
Nearly 38,000 coronavirus vaccine doses will arrive in Estonia this week, with more than 22,000 doses coming from Pfizer/BioNTech.

In total, 22,300 doses of Pfizer and 15,600 doses of Moderna will arrive in Estonia this week. There will be no Janssen doses delivered this week. 

Head of the COVID-19 vaccination workgroup Marek Seer said Janssen manufacturers have slight issues with production and fewer doses will arrive in Estonia than initially planned.

So far, 641,109 people have been vaccinated. Of these, 563,973 have completed the vaccination cycle.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

