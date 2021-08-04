Health Board: 244 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

244 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 6,365 tests taken - a rate of 3.8 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. Of the 244 new infections, 182 were unvaccinated individuals, with 16 having received one dose and 46 fully vaccinated, the board says.

According to data from the population registry, there were 99 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 78 of which were in Tallinn.

There were 40 cases diagnosed in Tartu County, 36 in Pärnu County, 12 in Põlva County and nine in Viru County. Eight cases were found in Rapla County, six in Järva County and four cases each went to Võru and Lääne-Viru counties. Three cases each went to Jõgeva and Viljandi counties, one case each was found in Hiiu and Valga counties.

There was no information in the population registry for 18 cases.

In total, 649,250 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 569,508 of them having already received their second dose. 6,264 vaccine doses were administered since Tuesday morning.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 163.06, data from the Health Board shows.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,273 people in Estonia in total.

44 people receiving treatment in hospital, two in intensive care

As of Wednesday morning, 44 people are receiving treatment in hospital with one under assisted breathing. There are two patients in intensive care.

A total of 6,365 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 244 returning positive and 6,121 negative – a positive rate of 3.8 percent.

There have been 1,632,530 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 134,221 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

129,183 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 43,778 (33.9 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 85,405 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

