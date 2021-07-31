Finland joins Estonia's travel restrictions 'yellow' list from Monday

Three European countries, including Estonia's northern neighbor, Finland, have been added to Estonia's 'yellow' list, meaning arrivals in Estonia from that country must present proof of vaccination, negative test result or recovery from coronavirus. Finland joins Switzerland and Italy, which have been added to the list, and Belgium, which was on the 'yellow' list last week. Meanwhile, Denmark and France have been moved to the 'red' list, meaning arrivals from those countries must quarantine ten days.

The revised lists and their accompanying restrictions are activated Monday, August 2.

Estonia's three-tier system relates to EU/EEA/Schengen Zone nations, and sees arrivals from countries with a reported 14-day coronavirus rate of fewer than 75 inhabitants per 100,000 able to enter restrictions free, i.e. the "green" list. Countries with a reported rate of 75-200 per 100,000 are placed on the "yellow" list, while those with incidences over and above that are on the "red" list.

"Green" list (no restriction on movement) from Monday, August 2, with reported 14-day rate as of Friday, July 30 (source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Austria (51.47).

Bulgaria (17.61).

Croatia (44.53).

Czech Republic (26.75).

Germany (24.49).

Hungary (7.4).

Latvia (30.51).

Liechtenstein (56.78).

Lithuania (70.94).

Norway (47.92).

Poland (3.57).

Romania (5.7).

San Marino (69.66).

Slovakia (13.38).

Slovenia (39.12).

Sweden (43.48).

Vatican (0.0).*

* Since in practice anyone traveling from the Vatican would transit via Italy, the "yellow"-list requirements would apply in any case.

"Yellow" list (proof of vaccination, negative test result or recovery from COVID-19) with reported 14-day rate (source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs).

Belgium (171.73).

Finland (88.5).

Iceland (172.74).

Italy (77.36).

Switzerland (100.2).

Arrivals from these states must present proof of vaccination, proof of passing negative on a coronavirus test, or proof of recovery from the virus.

Tests must have been taken within 72 hours of arrival in the case of the PCR variety, whereas antigen tests must have been taken within 48 hours.

Arrivals without a negative test certificate can take a test immediately, and quarantine while awaiting results.

Red List (10-day quarantine period required) from Monday, August 2, with reported 14-day rate as of Friday, July 30 (source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Andorra (553.97).

Cyprus (1514.18).

Denmark (209.88).

France (269.31).

Greece (346.22).

Ireland (304.24).

Luxembourg (223.92).

Malta (490.12).

Monaco (415.35).

Netherlands (634.17).

Portugal (436.22).

Spain (783.67).

United Kingdom (847.29).

Arrivals from "Red"-list states must quarantine for 10 days on arrival in Estonia.

Passing negative on a coronavirus test on arrival, followed by a second test six or more days later – which must return negative also – will shorten the quarantine period.

The new regime enters effect after midnight Estonian time, Sunday.

