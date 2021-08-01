Day brings 128 cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus testing at Tallinn Airport. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia analyzed 2,247 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last 24 hours of which 128 or 5.7 percent were initial positives. Of the people diagnosed, 80.5 percent were unvaccinated, 3.9 percent in the middle of immunization and 15.6 percent had completed their immunization course.

Data from the population register shows that Harju County registered the most new cases at 66 of which 42 in Tallinn. Pärnu County got 26, Tartu County eight, Viljandi County six, Võru County four, Järva, Jõgeva and Valga counties two, Lääne-Viru, Rapla and Saare counties one case each. Nine people diagnosed lacked a permanent address in Estonia.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people now stands at 138.5, with initial positives making up 4.2 percent of all test results.

Hospitals opened ten new Covid treatment cases, with 46 people hospitalized. The average age of people hospitalized is 65 years, with 30 people or 65.2 percent over the age of 60. There were no new deaths.

Estonia administered 2,965 doses of vaccine in the last 24 hours, with 639,120 people vaccinated of whom 562,605 have completed their immunization course. Coverage of people over the age of 70 with at least one dose of vaccine is 69.3 percent. All counties have vaccinated over 65 percent of 70+ people, with the exception of Harju (64.1 percent) and Ida-Viru (43.2 percent) counties.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

