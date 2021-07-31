Health Board: 249 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

A total of 249 new coronavirus cases have been identified in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. No deaths relating to the virus have been reported over the same time-frame.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 people now stands at 131.9, with 3.9 percent of tests conducted over that period returning positive.

Of the 249 new infections, 79.5 percent of individuals were unvaccinated, with 4.8 percent having received one dose and 15.7 percent fully vaccinated, the board says.

Regional breakdown

Harju County had the highest number of new coronavirus cases at 103, with 70 of these coming in Tallinn.

Cases were reported in all of the capital's districts, with Lasnamäe reporting the highest number (18).

All of Estonia's remaining 14 counties reported new coronavirus cases, save for Hiiumaa.

Tartu County posted 30 cases, Viljandi County 18, Pärnu County 17, Ida-Viru and Võru counties 16 each, and Põlva County and Saaremaa 10 cases apiece.

The remaining counties reported single-figure cases: Järva County five, Lääne-Viru, Rapla and Valga counties three each, and Jõgeva and Lääne counties two each.

Additionally, 11 new coronavirus cases were found in individuals with no place of residence associated with them in the population registry, the source the board uses in compiling its daily figures.

Testing, hospitalizations and vaccinations

The Health Board analyzed the results of 3,550 primary coronavirus tests in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, with 249, or 7 percent, returning positive.

Seven new coronavirus cases were opened in hospitals in that time, bringing the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 to 40. The average age of those hospitalized is 63, with 60 percent of the total aged over 60. No deaths relating to the virus were reported during that time.

1,272 deaths relating to the coronavirus have been recorded since the pandemic began, with the last of these reported on June 19.

A total of 5,146 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people to have received at least one vaccine dose to 637,061. Of these, 561,104 have received two doses, i.e. completed the course.

Just over 69 percent of over 70s in Estonia have been inoculated at least once, with the figure over 65 percent for every county in Estonia except Harju County (64 percent) and Ida-Viru County (43.2 percent).

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!