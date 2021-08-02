Health Board: 87 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

87 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 1,943 tests taken - a rate of 4.5 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. Of the 87 new infections, 63 were unvaccinated individuals, with four having received one dose and 20 fully vaccinated, the board says.

According to data from the population registry, there were 47 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 36 of which were in Tallinn.

There were 13 cases diagnosed in Tartu County, eight in Võru County, four in Ida-Viru County, three in Pärnu County, two each in Järva, Rapla and Saare counties and one each in Lääne, Põlva and Viljandi counties.

There was no information in the population registry for three cases.

In total, 641,109 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 563,973 of them having already received their second dose. 2,791 vaccine doses were administered since Tuesday morning.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 142.37, data from the Health Board shows.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,272 people in Estonia in total.

49 people receiving treatment in hospital, three in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 49 people are receiving treatment in hospital with one under assisted breathing. There are three patients in intensive care.

A total of 1,943 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 87 returning positive and 1,856 negative – a positive rate of 4.5 percent.

There have been 1,625,010 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 133,771 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

128,917 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 43,789 (34.0 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 85,128 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

