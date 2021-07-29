Coronavirus risk level rises from medium to high

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, Estonia's risk level has risen from a medium (yellow) to a high (orange). The change in risk level was acknowledged by the government at Thursday's Cabinet meeting.

Level orange means that the infection is spreading in the community outside outbreak sites and that restriction are established to curb the spread. Everyone who has not done so yet is urged to protect themselves by getting vaccinated.

Unvaccinated people are advised to wear a mask in public indoor spaces, avoid crowded and closed spaces, communicate with people outdoors, by phone, or online and work and learn from home if possible.

Everyone is advised to eat healthily, get enough exercise and rest and wash their hands. People should stay home even with mild symptoms of illness, consult their physician, and get tested if COVID-19 is suspected. Downloading and installing the HOIA coronavirus exposure notification app is also advised.

The traffic light scheme can be viewed here on the kriis.ee website.

The risk assessment takes into account the average number of infections and deaths over the last seven days, as well as the number of positive tests, the number of people hospitalized, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital and on mechanical ventilation and the proportion of people with an infection route unidentified for 14 days among all infected persons.

The four-level system of risk levels arises from the plan for the management of social life in the conditions of the coronavirus. There are four categories green, yellow, orange and red which indicate the risk is low, medium, high and very high.

For each level of risk, possible actions have been suggested on how each person, institution and the state can contribute to limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

The level of risk is reviewed by the government once a week and is published on the website kriis.ee.

--

