Restoration of independence 30th anniversary concert greenlit by government

Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds. Source: Raepress
The government on Thursday granted special permission to stage a concert for 10,000 people to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the restoration of Estonia's independence.

The "Vaba Eesti!" concert will take place at the Song Festival Grounds in Tallinn on August 20 and has been allowed due to the event being of great public interest.

Only people who have been vaccinated against or recovered from COVID-19 and people who have tested negative for the virus will be granted access to the event, spokespeople for the government said.

Up to 10,000 spectators and 650 performers and organizers are expected at the event. Of the spectators, 5,000 will be invited at the event and 5,000 people will be able to acquire a pass to the concert free of charge. Spectators will be dispersed by sector at the event and COVID-19 certificates will be checked at the entrance. A rapid testing option is available at the venue.

The Health Board has provided an assessment of the concert's risk plan and made its recommendations. If said recommendations are taken into consideration, the staging of the event is possible, according to the current risk assessment. The Government Office in cooperation with the organizer of the event will guarantee that the Health Board's guidelines are followed.

More information about the events to be held in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the restoration of Estonia's independence is available on the website https://30aastat.ee/en/.

Editor: Helen Wright

