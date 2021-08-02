Gallery: Sõru Saund brings electronic and experimental rhythms to Hiiumaa

Sõru Saund 2021
Electronic music festival Sõru Saund brought fans of alternative music to Sõru Port in Hiiumaa over the weekend.

Over three days, both domestic and foreign artists, such as Röövel Ööbik, Jimi Tenor, Manna, Lil Till, Väike PD, Florian Wahl, Kitchen Brothers, DJ Tapes, Neuronphase, Katja Adrikova, Yumi Motoma and Dima Disk took the stage at Sõru Port. Pageant.

A special performance was made by legendary Estonian singer Ivo Linna, who performed songs by The Beatles and Sander Varusk, who performed music from The Brian Jonestown Massacre and Anton Newcombe.

A trivia quiz also took place on the final day of the festival.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

