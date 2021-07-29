Station Narva music festival goes ahead with vaccine passports, rapid tests

Music festival Station Narva will be the first big event in Estonia to use vaccination and proof of recovery certificates or request a negative coronavirus test on entry.

Festival-goers can present their certificate, proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours or opt for a free onsite rapid test.

Helen Sildna, the festival's founder and strategy manager, said rapid testing is free for the audience because it was introduced at the last minute.

She said rapid tests and certificates were also used at an event in June and this experience has helped with organizing Station Narva, which takes place next weekend.

"One third of people took a test the day before, one third arrived with a valid medical certificate for the event and one third wanted to take the test on site," Sildna said.

Based on this experience, the organizers expect that 50 percent of people will come to the festival with a valid health certificate, the rest will have to take a quick test.

Sildna said several event organizers have proposed certificates and rapid tests be used since May because it is a better and safer solution than fluctuating capacity restrictions.

"I believe that despite the additional cost and organizational challenge, this is one way we can keep culture open. In the long run, the most important thing is to increase the number of people vaccinated in society," Sildna said.

It will also be possible to get vaccinated at Station Narva as a vaccination bus will be on site which is cooperating with Narva Hospital.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!