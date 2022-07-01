Fifth annual Station Narva festival set to take place in early September

Station Narva.
Station Narva. Source: Anna Markova
The dates have been set for this year's Station Narva festival, which will take place from September 9 to 11 in the city's historic Kreenholm quarter.

Station Narva is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, with a line-up of international artists and well-known Estonian acts, including local favorites from Narva and Ida-Viru County, all set to perform during the festival. The headline acts for Station Narva will be announced at the end of July.

During the festival, the historic Narva Art Residency (NART) and the Kreenholm Administration Building, will be transformed into the Station Narva combined club and live music venue.

This year's Station Narva additionally features free day-time concerts in the Kreenholm quarter, Gerassimov Park and Kulgu, a network of canals and garages known locally as 'Narva Venice'.

Festivalgoers will not only have the opportunity to enjoy a packed program of live music, but they can also try a Narva-style breakfast, take part in the Business Day at the OBJEKT multimedia center, or join a public discussion about all the latest goings on in the city. There will be further possibilities to explore Narva Venice even more closely during specially organized excursions, as well as the chance to see the results of summer projects created at the Narva Art Residency (NART).

--

Editor: Michael Cole

