Estonian sauna culture days kick off in Narva

Sauna.
Sauna. Source: ERR
The Narva Castle hosts the Estonian Sauna Culture Days on June 18-19. Locals and visitors can get their steam on in big tent-saunas that fit dozens, as well as tiny mobile sauna cars.

There are a lot of good saunas attached to the ground in Estonia. However, there are also plenty of equally enjoyable saunas that can be moved from one place to another and shared with others. The Narva Castle hosts eight of the latter, next to bathing barrels, this weekend.

"The most interesting is the camping sauna-tent. I did not think it would be that hot. We only sprinkled some water on the rocks and immediately jumped out.

"This one is the best. It's small, cozy and a perfect fit for the back yard," Galina said.

Avinurme Defense League members arrived in a sauna truck based on the ZIL-157 general purpose truck, bringing military humor with them.

"It fits ten privates, if not twelve, perhaps four lieutenants but only one general," sauna man Raigo Tobonik revealed.

The people of Narva are ardent sauna fans. Almost every other Narva resident has a summer house that has to have a sauna. They also form a part of Estonian sauna culture.

"It seems to me, and may I be excused for using such a modern word, that Estonian sauna culture is a fusion of Russian, Finnish and Estonian sauna cultures. If the former two are a bit more conservative, Estonians are not afraid to add some cheer and merrymaking to the mix," organized of the event Marko Torm shared.

The organizers believe they can lure around 1,000 sauna fans to the castle this weekend.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Estonian sauna culture days kick off in Narva

