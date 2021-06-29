Overview: How expensive is it to holiday in Estonia with a family?

This year is the second summer where it is difficult to go on vacation abroad, so the opportunity to spend a family vacation in Estonia is increasingly being looked for. ERR's Estonian portal looked into how expensive it is for a family to spend one summer weekend in Estonian accommodation establishments outside Tallinn.

ERR used the most popular weekend of the summer as a comparison July 16-18. They looked for accommodation for two nights for two adults and two children through the Booking.com platform. At that time, there are 850 accommodation places available all over Estonia, the possibilities and prices of which are very different.

Resort towns

In the summer capital Pärnu, families with both thinner and thicker wallets can find accommodation. Of course, the options vary a lot. At the moment there are 161 accommodation possibilities, of which 23 are B&Bs.

The cheapest accommodation can be found for €107 in a small wooden hostel with simple rooms and no breakfast. However, the 17-square-meter room has its own shower and toilet.

Apartment accommodation can be found from €113 euros, but these are usually located far from the beach or in Soviet-era apartment buildings. Near the beach, private accommodation costs between €200 and €350 for two nights, but as a rule, they are magnificent historic villas or romantic wooden townhouses, which often offer a whole building for vacationers.

However, a penthouse apartment with a terrace can be found in the beach area for less than €200.

The most expensive accommodation is at Hedon Spa - a family of four has to pay €960 for two nights, for which there are two rooms and entrance to the spa, breakfast is included in the price.

There are not many choices in Haapsalu. Accommodation prices start at €150. For this, you can get a room for four, but the kitchen and laundry rooms must be shared with other travelers.

Accommodation options in Kuressaare are scarce as well. The cheapest options in guest apartments are in the range of €120-130. A private and spacious apartment with its own kitchen costs more than €200.

Costs for accommodation, which include breakfast, start from €280. For example, at Hotel Meri, the family has to pay €330 for such accommodation.

However, an apartment with a luxurious balcony and sea view, with all modern conveniences, costs €340.

Countryside accommodation

Those who are looking for refreshment from nature will also find something, but the choice is scarce by the middle of summer.

Prices for country accommodation start at €138. With this money, a whole house for a family will available in Saare County. The house has a bathroom with a jacuzzi, dining room with a fireplace.

Those who appreciate finer furnishing will find accommodation in a manor for €150, where breakfast is included in the price. Spacious rooms with chandeliers can be found in Rava manor in Järva County.

In the same price range, you will find a house with simple furnishings, but still a spacious terrace, barbecue, a sauna and a garden view in the middle of nature in Vana-Vastseliina.

The whole large holiday home with sauna, shower, kitchenette and terrace with barbecue can be found for €169 for a weekend, even breakfast is included in the price in Jõgeva County.

In Pärnu County, you can find a holiday house with a terrace, jacuzzi and an outdoor pool for €179 near the sea.

