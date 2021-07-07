SEB: Rapid inflation relates to low 2020 reference base

Economy
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Two two-euro coins in a vice (photo is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Economy

Inflation of close to four percent on year to June is primarily down to the low reference base in 2020, the year the coronavirus arrived, according to one expert.

SEB economic analyst Mihkel Nestor told BNS that: "The growth in consumer prices clearly reflects the recovery of the economy from the coronavirus crisis."

The consumer price index (CPI) increased in June by 3.8 percent compared with June 2020, and by 1.2 percent between May and June this year, according to state agency Statistics Estonia.

Meanwhile, goods were 3.1 percent more expensive than they were in June last, while services rose by 5 percent over the same period.

"Whereas in June this year, housing costs grew by 8.2 percent, and expenditure on transport by 10.6 percent, year-on-year, in June 2020, these were in decline by 3.5 percent and 7 percent respectively," Nestor added, according to BNS.

This will continue through to year end, he continued. "Rapid growth in consumer prices will also continue in the second half of the year. In addition to last year's low reference base, price growth will also be boosted by the sums to be withdrawn from the second pillar pension fund, which will sharply increase households' demand."

Eating out has become more expensive for the first time in over a year, he added, while clothing and recreational activities also cost more, suggesting that demand for these has returned to its pre-crisis levels, Nestor said. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

15:44

Daily: Police unable to intervene in loud Tartu overnight music festival

15:16

SEB: Rapid inflation relates to low 2020 reference base

15:11

Prime minister: Estonia-Spain relations better than ever Updated

14:45

Study: Aid measure for electric car purchases should continue

14:17

COVID-19 testing to be required from third country arrivals to Estonia

13:52

Health Board: Coronavirus Delta strain now predominant in Estonia

13:26

Joller: Children should be vaccinated against covid-19

12:46

Overpriced bids submitted to Rail Baltic design procurement

12:14

Increased costs of construction causes state to revise investment plans

11:47

Polyglot to take on Estonian language in 30-day challenge

11:23

Tallinn, Harju County and North Rapla County may get joint transport system

11:22

AK: Sauna whisks package destined for Iraq-based Defense League troops

10:51

Consumer price index up 3.8 percent compared to June 2020

10:32

Health Board: 42 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

10:24

Weather service issues level two fire, heat warning

09:52

Flora starts Champions League qualifying with victory over Maltese club

09:26

Estonia selects new ambassador to Belarus

08:46

Party ratings: EKRE closes gap further on Reform

08:18

Gallery: Exhibition of Tallinn street art in 1995-2004

06.07

Russian authorities in St. Petersburg detain Estonian consul Updated

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: