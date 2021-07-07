Consumer price index up 3.8 percent compared to June 2020

The consumer price index in June increased by 1.2 percent from May of this year and is up 3.8 percent from June last year, data from Statistics Estonia shows. Goods were 3.1 percent and services 5.0 percent more expensive than in June last year.

Viktoria Trasanov, an analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that compared to June 2020, the consumer price index was again influenced the most by price increases of motor fuel.

"Petrol was 19.1 percent and diesel 21.4 percent more expensive. An increase of 31.4 percent in the price of electricity that reached homes also had a bigger impact on the index change," Trasanov added.

Among food products, the biggest rise was registered in the prices of pasta products (8.5 percent), while potato prices fell (9.9 percent).

The last time that the change of the consumer price index compared to the same month of the previous year was bigger than 3.8 percent was in October 2018, when it was 4.4 percent.

Consumer price index, June 2020-2021 Autor/allikas: Statistics Estonia

Compared to May, the biggest impact on the consumer price index came from electricity that reached homes, which was up 19.4 percent. Motor fuel, which was 1.7 percent more expensive, and entertainment services, which were 3.3 percent more expensive, also had a significant impact on the index.

Change of the consumer price index by commodity groups, June 2021 Autor/allikas: Statistics Estonia

For more data, see Statistics Estonia's section on prices. Also see the consumer price index calculator. For even more detailed data, check the statistical database.

--

