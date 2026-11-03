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Gallery: History of Estonian porcelain shines in showcase exhibition

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A new exhibition at Tallinn's Maarjamäe Palace traces the history of Estonian porcelain through over 700 items spanning more than three centuries.

Curated by Anne Ruussaar, "White Gold: The Story of Estonian Porcelain"  explores how beautiful porcelain objects bearing local marks and even artists' signatures found their way into local homes and culture, despite porcelain never having been manufactured industrially in Estonia.

"Estonians love porcelain," exhibition organizers said. "Our ancestors began acquiring elegant dinner services during Estonia's first period of independence, in the interwar period, as the general economic situation gradually improved and porcelain became a sign of prosperity and social standing."

This led to locals attaching meaning to porcelain that extended far beyond mere table settings or decorative value.

"In later decades, this fragile material has served as a nostalgic treasure in grandmothers' cupboards while also presenting many artists and designers with intriguing creative challenges," they added.

Museum finds and privately-owned rarities

The exhibition covers all the major manufacturers and the best-known artists and craftspeople who worked for them.

A separate section also offers a closer look at the techniques used to decorate porcelain, as well as the marks and signatures found on porcelain in Estonia.  

The items on display come from museums in Estonia and Latvia as well as numerous private collections, with some being shown publicly for the first time.

"White Gold: The Story of Estonian Porcelain" will remain on display at Maarjamäe Palace through late March 2027.

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Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

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