Which is more important: 30 passengers on each Tartu-Riga train or a year's salary for 70 rescue workers? Why is the state continuing to subsidize the Tartu-Riga rail line when, by Elron's own assessment, it will not become financially viable in the foreseeable future and requires at least €2 million a year in subsidies, asks Ingmar Roos.

I have believed in Estonia's development as a country. I have hoped that we are steadily moving toward a future where teachers earn respectable salaries and rescue workers do not have to sacrifice sleep and family time by taking second jobs just to make ends meet. I understand that this will not happen overnight and requires difficult but smart choices. Especially now, when national defense requires significantly more funding than before. In this changed environment, we should not be spending money needed for people's well-being and security on projects that deliver little benefit but require years of subsidies.

I work in a sector that provides mobility services for people in Estonia. Commercial intercity bus routes operate solely on ticket revenue, without subsidies, and create hundreds of jobs that generate tax revenue. This is not just the concern of one company. Every transport operator faces the same challenge when competing against a service subsidized by taxpayers. That is why I believe I have the right to point out where the state is wasting public money.

In 2023, the government came up with a plan to launch passenger rail service between Tartu and Riga, promising a faster and more environmentally friendly connection than buses. Calculations made in 2024 already suggested that even under optimistic assumptions the outcome would be modest: with two daily train pairs, the route could attract between 60,000 and 70,000 passengers a year and cost the state €2 million annually. Elron promised that at least 48 passengers would travel on each train. As the project moved from concept to reality, compromises were made on the targets, not on the costs.

"An average of 27 passengers traveled from Estonia to Latvia or vice versa on each train, 21 fewer than the already modest forecast."

When the service launched on January 13 this year, Elron projected first-year subsidies of €2.3 million. The service began at half the originally planned scale but with higher costs than expected. Residents of communities between Tartu and Valga also paid a price, as their morning rail connection to Tartu was replaced with a slower, likewise subsidized bus service, as ERR reported in February.

According to Elron, more than 12,500 people used the direct Tartu-Riga train for international travel between January and September. During that period, trains made 462 trips between Tartu and Riga. That means an average of 27 passengers traveled from Estonia to Latvia or vice versa on each train, 21 fewer than the already modest forecast. And that figure includes the summer peak season.

Despite these underwhelming results, Elron has said performance has exceeded expectations and that "surplus funds" have emerged that can be used to refurbish trains and lease them to Latvia. This money has supposedly appeared in the middle of a budget deficit and layoffs because a second rail connection never materialized. Domestic passengers in Estonia also helped exceed an absurdly low ticket revenue target.

The original plan assumed that for every €1 paid by passengers, the state would contribute €10. Although only one-third of the more than 250-kilometer route lies in Estonia, passengers traveling only within Estonia accounted for nearly 60 percent of riders. Thanks to them, the state is paying not €10 for every €1 in fares but "only" €3.

A skeptical reader might argue that such services gain users over time. The problem is that even the long-term plan relies on continuous taxpayer support. The train's budget allocation for next year is €2 million, and the same amount is planned for 2030. Under the agreement between the Ministry of Climate and Elron, ticket revenue would cover only 30 percent of costs even then, which is lower than the current level for domestic rail services.

We are already giving gifts to our neighbors. The salaries of Latvian locomotive engineers operating trains between Valga and Riga, as well as infrastructure fees paid to Latvian Railways, are covered by Estonian taxpayers. Contrary to Estonia's transport and mobility development plan, Latvia has not been persuaded to contribute to maintaining the service.

Every expense comes at the cost of something else. €2 million would be enough to hire more than 70 rescue workers at the national average salary. Recent estimates suggest Estonia is short more than 100 rescue workers.

I know of several rescue workers and paramedics who supplement their income by working as bus drivers for our company. When people whose life's work is saving others must take second jobs to make a living, it affects all of us. Choosing to transport 27 passengers from Estonia to Latvia rather than hire 70 additional rescue workers is not a sensible choice.

For those who suspect this is merely an attempt to protect our company's business interests, I would say this: I want entrepreneurs to be able to provide unsubsidized services and pay taxes without having to compete against the state. Those tax revenues should then be used to ensure people's well-being.

And while rescue workers make excellent bus drivers, I would much rather see them well rested and saving lives.

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