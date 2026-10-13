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Despite Rail Baltica delay, Tallinn's Ülemiste terminal on track for 2028

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Construction underway at Tallinn's Ülemiste Terminal, which will serve the Rail Baltica railway in the future.
Construction underway at Tallinn's Ülemiste Terminal, which will serve the Rail Baltica railway in the future. Source: Kaupo Kalda/Merko
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The new Ülemiste passenger terminal in Tallinn is still due to open in late 2028, despite Rail Baltica's completion being pushed back to 2034.

Although Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania agreed to complete Rail Baltica by 2034, making maximum use of the next EU budget period, construction already underway will continue, Infrastructure Minister Kuldar Leis (Reform) said last week.

Work on the main building and outdoor areas at Ülemiste Linda Terminal is progressing as planned, Rail Baltic Estonia communications chief Silvia Pärmann told ERR.

One platform is already in use by passenger rail operator Elron, she noted, and trains to Tartu and Narva will continue serving the terminal via the existing railway ahead of its full completion in late 2028.

"Even before Rail Baltica is completed, the terminal will bring together trams, connecting passengers to destinations including the airport and port, as well as buses and domestic rail connections," Pärmann said.

Render of Tallinn's future Ülemiste Terminal. Source: Rail Baltic Estonia

The structure's concrete frame is due to be completed by the end of this year, making its overall scale and architectural design more clearly visible, she added.

Tallinn's Rail Baltica terminal was designed by Zaha Hadid Architects.

Major urban center plans

This February, Rail Baltic Estonia, Tallinn Airport and Mainor Ülemiste also unveiled plans to develop the area into a new urban center, with nearly €500 million in combined investments over the coming years.

Projects include a new high-rise with a conference center and a European-themed park, while Tallinn Airport also pursues its own more than €66 million expansion project.

The city has also proposed building a 10,000-seat multifunctional arena in Ülemiste.

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Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

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