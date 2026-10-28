Rail Baltic construction focused on Tallinn-Pärnu section

Rail Baltic Estonia is currently focusing primarily on the construction of the Tallinn-Pärnu section, which should reach its final stages by the end of 2030.

According to the new schedule, the main construction work on the Tallinn-Pärnu section will reach its final stages by the end of 2030, while construction will begin from Pärnu to the Estonian-Latvian border. The Tallinn-Pärnu section is scheduled to enter service by the end of 2032. The entire Estonian section will be completed by the end of 2034.

Currently, attention is focused on the Tallinn-Pärnu section. The first test runs should also begin at the end of 2030.

"Testing, to put it simply, means making sure that all these different components work together and that they do so safely. We are currently planning to use the Ülemiste-Tootsi section as the first test section. Whether it will be shorter or longer will become clear as work progresses, but at least the initial goal is to begin testing the Ülemiste-Tootsi section at the end of 2030," said Rail Baltic Estonia CEO Anvar Salomets.

Almost half of the project's funding is taken up by so-called preparatory work.

Anvar Salomets. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"Building one kilometer of embankment costs approximately €7 million to €8 million per kilometer. If we now consider that the entire construction budget is €3.5 billion and we are building 200 kilometers, that comes to around €17 million per kilometer, meaning that embankment construction accounts for slightly less than half of that. The rest is the track superstructure, technical equipment, traffic management and electrification," said Rail Baltic Estonia board member Lauri Ulm.

A large share of the funding is expected to come from the European Union's Connecting Europe Facility, but agreements on the European Union's new budget are still being negotiated. Both Salomets and Ulm believe that the funding will be secured and that construction of Rail Baltica will not be canceled.

"Of course, this is still based on assumptions at present, as the relevant agreements on the new European Union budget are still being negotiated. In setting Rail Baltic Estonia's schedule, we are proceeding on the assumption that the state will ensure funding. As for what gives the state this confidence, I think perhaps the most important argument is that CEF funding has been applied for so far and has also been received. So what is expected from the next financial period is comparable in terms of the amounts involved," Salomets said.

"I do not see a scenario in which Rail Baltica is not built as a realistic possibility. It is a strategic project. It has also survived several governments, including those that are currently in opposition. I do not believe the Rail Baltica project could be halted. The state may, under any government, review priorities, deadlines and funding, which could have an impact primarily on the final completion date. But I think the question of whether Rail Baltica will be built or not was settled long ago. It will be built; the question is when," Lauri Ulm added.

The government has said that postponing the completion of Rail Baltica will make it possible to use approximately €660 million more from the European Union's new budget period.

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