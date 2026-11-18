Insurance companies have settled three-quarters of the claims filed following September's flooding in Pärnu. The downpour caused €8.5 million in damage and repairs are still underway in several locations.

Those affected by the flooding in Pärnu in early September have filed 825 insurance claims totaling approximately €8.5 million.

"Home insurance accounts for the largest number of claims and in terms of value, around €5 million of the damage was to homes in Pärnu County. The main damage was caused by floodwater entering houses, apartments and other residential buildings and wreaking havoc inside," said Tuuli Pärenson, chair of the board of the Estonian Insurance Association.

The flooding also affected 99 businesses, which suffered a combined €745,000 in damage. The Rääma residential neighborhood was the hardest hit.

"Water backed up through my shower drain, causing around €7,000 in damage. Everyone on our street had their basements flooded, damaging their heating systems," said homeowner Tiina Meriküla.

Insurance company Ergo has received just under 100 claims, most of which have been approved for compensation.

"We also saw quite a few cases where utility rooms had been built on the lower floors of buildings. When heating equipment was submerged, the damage was quite extensive, reaching around €10,000 in some cases," said Taavi Kööts, head of Ergo's property claims department. "Our largest claim, including household belongings, is around €100,000."

Many Pärnu residents are still waiting for repairs to be completed.

"With larger claims, gathering the necessary information inevitably takes time and quite a few of the more severely damaged properties are actually still drying out," Kööts noted.

"I contacted my insurance company on the very first day and received a response a week and a half later. The insurer sent Vaskor Ehitus over just a few days after that," Meriküla said.

Workers from construction company Vaskor Ehitus have been dealing with flood damage every day for the past two months.

"We're about halfway through. Many houses have been opened up and are still drying out and restoration work hasn't started yet. I think it'll take us until Christmas to get the situation more or less under control," said Tamo Toodo, a project manager at Vaskor Ehitus.

So far, 75 percent of insurance claims have been approved, while the payout amounts or circumstances of the remaining cases are still under review. Approximately one in 10 claims was rejected.

"The saddest and, on a human level, most tragic reason is when the insurance coverage was insufficient. When taking out the policy, the person had chosen not to include flood coverage," Pärenson said.

"Another major category of cases in which insurers don't pay compensation is when people have failed to act reasonably or responsibly. I think the most striking examples were those that also made it onto television where people chose to drive their cars into water that was waist-deep, knee-deep or thigh-deep," she added.

Insurers received 44 vehicle insurance claims totaling €82,000, eight of which were rejected.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!