Estonia is on track to miss its EU land use emissions target for 2021–2025, while its prospects of achieving climate neutrality in the sector by 2050 remain uncertain, the National Audit Office finds.

Based on current data, Estonia will be unable to meet its commitment under the European Union's land use regulation to achieve a balance between carbon removals and emissions in the sectors covered by the agreement during the first accounting period, from 2021 to 2025, the National Audit Office said in a report published Wednesday.

Although methodological changes have improved the likelihood of meeting the climate target during the second accounting period, from 2026 to 2030, achieving climate neutrality in the land use, land-use change and forestry (LULUCF) sector by 2050 remains uncertain, the National Audit Office noted.

According to projections by the Estonian Environment Agency, even with the implementation of agreed additional measures, the land use sector will remain a net source of greenhouse gas emissions amounting to approximately 1.6 million metric tons of CO₂ equivalent in 2050.

Based on currently available data, Estonia will not meet its target for the land use sector during the first accounting period, from 2021 to 2025, which requires that emissions from the sector do not exceed carbon removals. However, whether Estonia has ultimately met or failed to meet this obligation will not become clear until 2027, following refinements to the accounting methodology and the conclusion of negotiations with the European Commission.

If Estonia fails to meet the target, one option for compensating for the shortfall would be to purchase land use credits from another EU member state. However, neither the availability nor the potential cost of these credits is currently known. The government may also decide to carry the unmet obligation over to the next accounting period.

Meanwhile, the outlook for meeting the target for the second accounting period, from 2026 to 2030, has improved due to changes in the methodology used to calculate greenhouse gas emissions, the National Audit Office said. Under the revised methodology, Estonia's estimated shortfall in meeting its 2030 target has narrowed from the previously projected 1.8 million metric tons to approximately 0.1 million metric tons of CO₂ equivalent. This represents around 5 percent of the land use sector's projected net emissions in 2030. A final assessment of compliance with the obligations for the second accounting period will be made in 2032.

Measures not enough to hit 2050 target

Although Estonia reports on the implementation of measures in the land use sector and has agreed on additional measures, these are currently expected to be insufficient to achieve the 2050 target. The socioeconomic impacts of the measures have also not been adequately analyzed, the National Audit Office found.

"The measures outlined in the government's strategic documents are often vague and there is no clear overview of their actual impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions or increasing carbon removals. In most cases, neither existing and additional measures nor potential further measures examined in studies have been assessed for their impact on regional policy, tax revenue, employment, interactions between sectors and other factors. Without such assessments, it is impossible to determine the significance of these impacts, compare the effects of different measures or assess the need for mitigation measures," the National Audit Office said.

According to the National Audit Office, Estonia needs a clearer understanding of which measures would help reduce emissions and increase carbon removals in the land use sector, as well as an agreement on which measures to implement. This would help ensure compliance with the European Union's climate targets and avoid potential additional costs in the future.

However, Estonia currently lacks targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the land use sector by 2050, as well as measures to achieve them. In a 2023 ruling, the Supreme Court stated that the government must establish legally binding, phased guidelines for different sectors.

Background

Under the EU land use regulation, the land use sector has two accounting periods.

During the first accounting period (2021–2025), accounted emissions and carbon removals in the designated land use categories were required to be in balance. These categories included forestland, cropland, grassland, settlements and other land. Carbon removals could exceed emissions, but emissions were not permitted to exceed removals. Based on current data, Estonia has not met its obligation for the first accounting period. The country's estimated accounting shortfall is approximately 10 million metric tons of CO₂ equivalent.

During the second accounting period (2026–2030), Estonia's national target for the land use sector in 2030 is to increase carbon removals or reduce emissions by 0.434 million metric tons of CO₂ equivalent compared with average emissions during the reference years (2016–2018). According to the latest calculations, published in spring 2026, Estonia is projected to fall 0.1 million metric tons short of its 2030 target. A final assessment of compliance with the obligations for the second accounting period will be made in 2032.

According to projections by the Estonian Environment Agency, greenhouse gas emissions across all sectors will total nearly eight million metric tons of CO₂ equivalent in 2050.

In an October 11, 2023, ruling concerning the Auvere shale oil plant, the Supreme Court's Administrative Law Chamber stated that lawmakers must establish, in a timely manner, a realistic and legally binding plan for allocating emissions limits by sector and in stages to achieve climate neutrality.

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