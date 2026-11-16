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Saaremaa shipyard to launch largest Estonian-built warship

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The Euroguard prototype at the Baltic Workboats shipyard in Nasva, Saaremaa.
The Euroguard prototype at the Baltic Workboats shipyard in Nasva, Saaremaa. Source: ERR
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An experimental 45-meter military vessel will be launched at the Baltic Workboats shipyard on Saaremaa on November 18.

EUROGUARD will be the largest military vessel built in Estonia since the restoration of independence. The project is led by Estonia and involves ten European countries and 27 industrial partners, said Ahto Pärl, member of the management board of Baltic Workboats AS.

Its total budget is €95 million, with €65 million provided by the European Defense Fund.

The ship has been developed as an experimental platform for the next generation of European naval vessels. The design includes capabilities for autonomous navigation and remote operation from shore.

The vessel is intended for maritime surveillance, mine countermeasure operations, protection of critical infrastructure, and search-and-rescue missions. It is designed to travel at a speed of at least 20 knots, has a range of at least 2,000 nautical miles, and can remain at sea for up to 10 days.

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Editor: Sergei Mihhailov, Argo Ideon

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