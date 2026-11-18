The Seto Congress has sent an appeal to the PM, urging the government to introduce compensation measures to support Setomaa, which would be adversely affected by Estonia closing its land border with Russia.

"The closure of border crossing points will have a direct economic impact on businesses operating in Setomaa Municipality as it will reduce economic activity throughout the region, people's purchasing power and the municipality's ability to provide essential services to residents," the Council of Elders of the Seto Congress (SKVK) said in its appeal. "This, in turn, will lead to a deterioration in living conditions for Setomaa residents and could cause people to leave the area, further increasing security risks for Estonia," Seto leaders said in the appeal sent Tuesday.

"We believe that if security risks make it necessary to close border crossing points, the decision must be accompanied by the immediate development and implementation of a compensation package," the SKVK said.

To mitigate the damage caused by the closure of border crossing points, the SKVK is calling for representatives of Setomaa Municipality and the Council of Elders of the Seto Congress to be immediately involved in preparing decisions, so that the necessary measures to address problems arising from the closures can be developed and implemented quickly through cooperation, according to a press release from the Setomaa municipal government.

"Setomaa's organizations and community understand the security risks and the need to ensure Estonia's safety. Setomaa Municipality, local organizations and businesses have contributed to strengthening Estonia's defense capabilities, including at their own expense," the SKVK said in its appeal to the prime minister.

The appeal notes that, under the border agreement established by the Treaty of Tartu, Petseri and Petserimaa remain part of the Republic of Estonia and the Seto people's homeland.

Under a resolution adopted by the 14th Seto Congress on October 9, 2024, the congress considers it essential that all measures affecting life in the historical Setomaa-Petserimaa region be agreed upon with Setomaa representatives from the outset. This applies first and foremost to matters concerning crossings of the Estonia-Russia line of control, the issuance of Estonian passports and the use of those passports to cross the border.

The planned closure of border crossing points has not yet been discussed with the SKVK. Setomaa residents have learned about the plans through the media, the authors of the appeal noted.

"Setomaa Municipality is the only municipality in Võru County that does not receive compensation for hosting national defense infrastructure (the so-called Nursipalu subsidy in Võru County). At the same time, both the protection of the state border and the construction of Baltic Defense Line infrastructure have imposed and continue to impose restrictions on daily life in the area," the appeal added.

Raising of the Seto flag at the 32nd Seto Kingdom Day in Saatse. August 2025. Source: setomaa.ee

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