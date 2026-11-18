A Chinese-made food robot being tested outside a distillery is set to move to Tallinn, where it will serve hot meals around the clock, Maaleht reported .

The machine, which costs up to €20,000 depending on the model, is being introduced by distillery owner Villy Paimets, and is currently being tested at the Haabaja Distillery (Haabaja Viinavabriku), Kose municipality, ahead of its relocation to the capital.

It offers four dishes: french fries, crispy spicy chicken bites, black chili cheese balls and churros with chocolate and nut filling, with portions costing €3–5, and available 24/7.

It is believed to be the only machine of its kind in the surrounding region and expect similar technology to become more widespread.

Customers order via the machine, which retrieves prepared food from an internal refrigerator, cooks it in an internal deep fryer, and dispenses it automatically.

The Habaja Distillery's food vending robot. Source: Habaja Viinavabriku social media page.

However, the robot has experienced several technical problems during its initial testing and still requires human supervision.

Initially, it will operate only when Paimets is available to assist customers, although the long-term plan is for staff to be able replenish supplies and maintain the machine every few days, during which time it will work autonomously.

Despite the technical glitches, local interest has been strong, with more customers visiting than the owners initially expected.

The owners have not yet decided where in Tallinn to install the machine and are inviting suggestions for locations likely to attract the highest customer through-flow.

Further expansion is seen as feasible, but will depend on the performance of the first trial machine and whether the business proves commercially viable.

The original Maaleht piece is here.

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