The official has since been reinstated, but prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the use of bonus funds.

Viljandi Mayor Jaak Pihlak filed a police report in September against Marion Kütt, head of Viljandi's municipal maintenance department, for using bonus points accumulated from purchases made by the institutions under her management for personal purposes.

In his report, the mayor stated that the bonus points constituted a financial benefit belonging to a local government institution, but Kütt, who had enrolled in the loyalty program on behalf of Viljandi's municipal maintenance department, used them to purchase a robot vacuum cleaner and power banks.

The purchased items were not entered into the department's accounting records or documented in any other way. Nor were the invoices forwarded to the accounting department.

When the mayor questioned Kütt about the purchases, she confirmed that the items were on the department's premises and brought them to the city government offices at his request. However, an inspection revealed that they were not the same devices purchased with the bonus points. The city government concluded that Kütt had knowingly replaced the misappropriated items with others and provided false information.

According to the mayor, Kütt repeatedly made false statements about the incident and also pressured her subordinates to knowingly provide misleading explanations, causing him to lose confidence in her.

Pihlak asked the police to investigate whether an offense had been committed and, if so, to impose an appropriate penalty. Kütt was also dismissed from her position due to a loss of trust.

Local paper Sakala reported that Kütt was reinstated just a week later, although Pihlak confirmed that the materials submitted to the police would not be withdrawn and that an audit would be conducted at the municipal maintenance department.

The Prosecutor's Office has launched a criminal investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the use of bonus points accumulated by the municipal institution for personal purposes, prosecutor's office adviser Jukko Nooni confirmed to ERR.

"The preliminary investigation is currently underway," he added.

Sakala has been unable to obtain a comment from Pihlak on why Kütt was reinstated after being dismissed and ERR was also unable to reach the Viljandi mayor by phone. Pihlak has previously said only that, in light of new circumstances that had emerged and the outcome of discussions, Kütt would continue as head of Viljandi's municipal maintenance department.

Kütt has called the allegations baseless and told the newspaper that, because proceedings concerning the matter are ongoing at retailer Stokker's headquarters, she would refrain from commenting on or providing explanations about the case while those proceedings are underway, in accordance with an agreement reached with the city government.

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