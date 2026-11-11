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Viljandi city government quietly 'waives' downtown parking fines

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The Turu parkla in Viljandi, which the city plans to keep as paid parking while abolishing charges on surrounding streets.
The Turu parkla in Viljandi, which the city plans to keep as paid parking while abolishing charges on surrounding streets. Source: Arp Müller/ERR
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The South Estonian town of Viljandi has had no parking enforcement officer since June, leaving it tens of thousands of euros short of budgeted fine revenue, Sakala reported.

Viljandi's budget is €40,000 less than expected fine revenue as it has had no parking enforcement officer since June, when the long-serving municipal officer left only for their successor to quit after a couple of months in the post.

The city, population around 17,000, had hoped to take in €48,000 in fines this year from its central paid parking zone, but has taken just €8,100 — €33,000 less than last year.

Mayor Jaak Pihlak (Isamaa) says the shortfall won't throw the budget out of balance, adding that issuing fines was never an objective in itself — the intention is free parking for the town center.

Parking sign (picture is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

A year ago both governing parties, Isamaa and EKRE, promised to abolish paid parking entirely, their coalition agreement pledging to "restore free parking in central Viljandi." Deputy Mayor Silvia Takkel (EKRE) says that is now infeasible, as the hospital has started charging staff to use its underground garage, meaning nearby free lots would fill with hospital staff vehicles and others taking advantage.

The City Government has proposed keeping the Turu parkla lot, near to the hospital, as paid; the traffic committee must take a position before the Council decides at the end of November.

Ticket revenue has held steady at about €3,000 a month, suggesting drivers haven't taken advantage of the missing enforcement, though the city has lost violation charges that once brought in more than €1,700 in some months — no €40 fines issued for nearly six months against 1,500 a year previously.

Parking has been charged at the market lot and surrounding streets since summer 2025, with enforcement launched in 2022 — more than 70 warnings in the first week alone — and the introduction of fines reportedly restored order fairly quickly.

The original Sakala piece is here.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

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