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Gallery: Central Estonia's upgraded Mäo junction reopens to traffic

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The updated Mäo junction in Central Estonia. October 2026.
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Mäo's upgraded highway junction has reopened with five bus stops, two roundabouts and a 30-space parking lot, improving long-distance bus connections in Central Estonia.

A Lux Express bus made the symbolic first stop at Mäo on Friday, marking the completion of construction and the launch of bus service at the junction.

"By Monday morning, ten Lux Express routes en route to Tallinn and another ten en route to Tartu will be stopping here," said Urmas Kupp, executive director of the Järva County Public Transport Center (JÜTK).

Other bus operators are also interested and could begin stopping there as early as November 2.

One key amenity, however, is still missing. Despite assurances at the opening that the upgraded junction is safer and ready to accommodate long-distance buses, passengers have no proper public bathroom at Mäo, with only a temporary portable toilet installed next to one of the bus shelters.

The Transport Administration says building a passenger terminal is not its responsibility.

A portable toilet next to one of the bus stops at the updated Mäo junction in Central Estonia. October 2026. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR

"Our job is to maintain and develop national roads," said Transport Administration director general Priit Sauk, adding that it's up to public transport centers and local governments to build stops and passenger terminals.

JÜTK plans to sell an unused terminal and use the proceeds to build a new one at Mäo, which would also solve the bathroom problem. Infrastructure Minister Kuldar Leis (Reform) said the project should be a joint effort with the state.

"I think the most logical approach for projects like this is for the state and local governments to work together," Leis said.

Next stretch of Tallinn–Tartu Highway roadwork begins

Friday also marked the start of reconstruction on an eight-kilometer stretch of Tallinn–Tartu Highway between Käsukonna and Imavere. The work, expected to take about two years, includes a multilevel interchange at Imavere that will connect traffic from Viljandi to the highway.

Sauk said another 15 to 16 kilometers between Mäo and Käsukonna also need rebuilding.

"It's included in our road maintenance plan and long-term plans," he noted. "If the next funding period allows, we'd like to get started on it within the next couple of years."

The updated Mäo junction in Central Estonia. October 2026. Source: Karli Saul/Transport Administration

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