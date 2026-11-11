EDF issues potential air threat alerts across southern, eastern Estonia

The Estonian Defense Forces issued a series of potential air threat alert warnings early on Wednesday morning as Ukraine reportedly attacked Russia's Ust-Luga Port with drones. The warnings were lifted at around 5:30 a.m.

At around 3:15 a.m., residents in southern Estonia – Tartu, Jõgeva, Viljandi, Valga, Võru and Põlva counties – were told there was a "potential air threat" and to "seek shelter if you spot a drone."

This was extended to the eastern Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties at around 3:30 a.m.

The warnings were lifted at around 6:30 a.m.

A spokesperson from the Estonian Defence Forces told ERR that NATO fighter jets were scrambled in response.

A resident from Kohtla-Järve in Ida-Viru County told ERR they had heard several jets flying over the area at short intervals.

Latvia and Lithuania also issued drone warnings on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Air threat alerts were issued across Estonia on Wednesday 11, 2026. Source: Helen Wright/ERR

Alerts about a possible air threat were issued on November 11, 2026. Source: ERR News

Ukrainian drones struck the Ust-Luga Baltic Sea port in western Russia's Leningrad Oblast overnight, monitoring channels reported, the Kyiv Independent said.

The Governor of Leningrad Oblast, Aleksandr Drozdenko, said a drone attack had caused a fire in the port area of Ust-Luga by the Baltic Sea, around 36 kilometers from Estonia, injuring three workers, Reuters news agency reported.

Ust-Luga is a major oil, oil products and grain export outlet, along with other commodities. The facility has been sanctioned by the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Switzerland for its role in Russia's war against Ukraine.

The port is "used to transport Russian crude oil by using the shadow fleet and other irregular and high-risk shipping practices," according to the European Commission's Directorate-General for Enlargement and Eastern Neighbourhood.

Several alerts have been issued this year in Estonia as Ukraine has increased its attacks on Russia's oil industry, including Ust-Luga. The most recent was issued in September.

Drone parts and debris have previously been found in all three Baltic countries and Finland after Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure.

Trilateral peace talks between Ukraine, Russia and the U.S. are taking place in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11.

Ust-Luga fire visible from Estonia

On Wednesday morning, ERR's correspondent Dmitry Fedotkin in Ida-Viru County reported that the attack on the Russian Port of Ust-Luga could be seen from Narva, Sinimäe and Sillamäe.

Photographs and video show orange flames flickering on the horizon across the Baltic Sea.

Watch the video below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!