MP: To get noticed in politics, you need a better hairstyle than 'the Võrklaev'

While he belongs to an avowedly conservative party, there is nothing conservative about EKRE MP Rain Epler's distinctive hairstyle, the politician said.

Speaking to "Otse uudistemajast" Wednesday, Epler, whose haircut has brought him recognition far beyond Estonian shores, said that what had started out as a bit of a laugh has reaped dividends in getting across substantive messages, particularly on forestry and energy; and in making himself instantly familiar to the electorate amid a sea of more ordinary looks.

Epler, who was environment minister 2020-2021, said that the realization that his hairstyle could emerge as his trump card had evolved over time.

"On a personal level, the situation today is much more boring than it was two years ago. Back then you'd still go to some TV studio somewhere and afterwards read the comments and laugh until you had tears in your eyes; for some people it was even hate. But over time it really did develop into a situation where when you were walking down the street, people — be it in the supporters' or the opponents' camp — are aware that, 'look, Epler is here'. If you give yourself a smooth [Reform Party MP Mart] 'Võrklaev-style' and are walking down the street surrounded by other Estonians, then nobody will even notice."

Epler said his hairstyle was not initially intended to be a brand shaping, however, and was in fact meant as a joke. "I think humour, especially in politics, is lacking. And I believe you can't argue with that, that there's been a joke or two," he went on.

At the same time, since being distinctive makes him immediately recognizable and people don't have to spend time working out who they're dealing with, and so it does have a useful product differentiation aspect to it.

"The other very strong part of this 'brand' is that these fields that I consider my key areas, be it energy or the forestry side, for example... A hairstyle is easy to do, you go to the barber, half an hour later the hairstyle is done, but in order to educate yourself on energy or forestry to the level where I am today — I'm gladly ready to debate on those topics in Estonia with anyone — that requires day-to-day work, daily reading; listening to smart people. With forestry also going into the forest, with energy a lot of calculating and thinking. I think today the substantive side of that brand is stronger," said Epler.

Epler had already attracted the international media's attention in the past and as a result of his hairdo, and he was the subject of this piece from POLITICO, as well as being briefly referenced on long-running U.K. satire show "Have I Got News For You".

The rest of the "Otse uudistemajast" episode dealt with EKRE's election prospects come March — Epler said if anything the strongest competition to him in the Võru, Valga and Põlva counties district he is running in is the Social Democratic Party (SDE), at the opposite end of the political spectrum — and the situation in the U.S. following the midterm elections.

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