X!

Niina Petrõkina's mother speaks of pride at daughter's gold medal success

News
Natalja Masterova and Niina Petrõkina.
Natalja Masterova and Niina Petrõkina. Source: ERR
News

Natalja Masterova, mother of newly-crowned European figure skating champion Niina Petrõkina, said her heart skipped a few beats during her daughter's free skating routine on Friday.

"[My heart] was pounding fast, and it skipped a few beats. I guess I forgot to breathe for those four minutes," Mastervova told ERR after seeing her daughter win a historic gold in Tallinn. "After, when she stumbled a little, I was a bit shocked, but I knew it was normal for her. She always knows how to surprise us."

"But I don't think it's really sunk in for me either. I realized it was very expected, but still unexpected! We're trying to come to terms with it now."

According to her mother, Petrõkina has had to sacrifice a lot to reach the top. "When people say it's a beautiful sport and you're only on the ice for three or four minutes.... there is so much that goes into it! I was amazed how she woke up at five or half past five in the morning. In winter when it is dark and cold. She got up and ran to the cold rink to train. Then trained for an hour."

"When she went to school, we'd get in the car, we'd drive to school. When there was a practice during the school day, then she'd run from school to the rink and then back to school," Masterova continued.

"It was a time when she had no personal life at all. But I had the feeling that she had a clear goal. I'm so proud of her. I have seen how, step by step, she got closer and closer to her goal. "

"It was our goal," Niina interrupted. "Who made gave me such a beautiful hairstyle all the time? Mum!"

"Of course I try to help, but that's more the job of the coach and Niina," Petrõkina's mother said. "We were like good cop and bad cop. At some points I was the bad cop and the coach was the good one, and so Niina ran to her coach. At other times, the roles reversed and I became the good cop. As a result of all that, here we are now."

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Siim Boikov, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:45

State and municipal high schools competing for new teachers in Tallinn

15:49

Niina Petrõkina's mother speaks of pride at daughter's gold medal success

14:53

President awards 6 diplomats honorary title of ambassador for life

14:33

PM: Europe should reach a joint position on defense funding by summer

13:01

Kuremäe abbess: New legislation will effectively close the convent Updated

12:39

Two people killed in Lux Express bus crash in Russia Updated

11:55

AC/DC to perform in Tallinn for the first time this summer

11:20

Reserve general: All combat in Ukraine taking place in context of negotiations

10:52

Consumer price index rises 2.8% on year in January

10:21

Tallinn's Aviv Jewish kindergarten to close this summer

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

12:39

Two people killed in Lux Express bus crash in Russia Updated

27.01

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

08:03

New Pelguranna tramline raising tensions among residents

11:55

AC/DC to perform in Tallinn for the first time this summer

02.02

Education inequality gap widening between generations in Estonia

30.01

Estonian computer scientists surprised by capabilities of China's DeepSeek

01.02

Estonian Niina Petrõkina crowned European figure skating champ in Tallinn

02.02

Experts: Russian oil supply disruptions a painful blow to shadow fleet

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo