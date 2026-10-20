X!

Cafe service coming to Elron's new Tallinn-Tartu trains

News
Elron's new Škoda passenger trains in Tallinn. November 29, 2025.
Elron's new Škoda passenger trains in Tallinn. November 29, 2025. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

New Škoda electric trains on Elron's Tallinn-Tartu route will offer onboard cafe service, letting passengers buy food and drinks during their journey.

The catering contract was awarded to Maitseelamused OÜ, a prepared-foods company owned by Estonian chef Joel Ostrat.

The onboard cafes will offer hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, desserts, salads and snacks, with plans to expand the menu.

"I want to bring restaurant-quality food and solutions to fast, modern trains," Ostrat said, including offerings passengers might not expect to find onboard.

While Elron has not previously offered food or drinks on board its trains, Edelaraudtee, which operated passenger trains in Estonia until 2013, offered its first-class passengers complimentary hot drinks and a menu including sandwiches.

Katri Kruuse, Elron's long-distance service manager, said the new Škoda trains will take the current operator's long-distance service to a new level.

"Our goal is to make the journey more enjoyable by keeping the products and services passengers need within easy reach throughout the trip," Kruuse said.

Preparations for the cafe service, she added, are in their final stages.

Estonian state-owned passenger rail operator Elron served 7.66 million passengers in 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:19

Women serve across Estonian Defense Forces as country's demographics shift

17:06

Cafe service coming to Elron's new Tallinn-Tartu trains

16:55

International tender launched for Tallinn film studio complex

16:30

Study: Wetlands flora needs support to bounce back after restoration

16:29

Ad agency Tank breaks apolitical streak to handle Reform Party's 2027 campaign

15:59

Tallinn Old Town doubles as England for highly anticipated Indian film

15:32

Keidi Jaakson: How we talk about immigration matters

14:58

Estonia could learn from Israel's crisis preparedness

14:28

Tallinn cancels Olympic swimming pool tender following ministry warning Updated

14:20

Karl Lumiste: Reservists are both important and underpaid in Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08:49

EU to fund permanent magnet production line in Estonia Updated

19.10

Supermarkets seeing organic egg shortage as producers replace flocks

19.10

Estonian municipality hosting refugee center mulls court action as migration pressure mounts

19.10

AI recordings of doctor-patient conversations the new norm for Estonian hospitals

11:49

Owning an unused car to become more expensive from 2027

19.10

Police will be able to confiscate illegal scooters under new law

08:28

District heating prices rising across Estonia this winter

14:28

Tallinn cancels Olympic swimming pool tender following ministry warning Updated

19.10

Attorney: Police should not be given right to confiscate scooters without court order

18.10

People increasingly not paying hospital fees

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo