Cafe service coming to Elron's new Tallinn-Tartu trains

New Škoda electric trains on Elron's Tallinn-Tartu route will offer onboard cafe service, letting passengers buy food and drinks during their journey.

The catering contract was awarded to Maitseelamused OÜ, a prepared-foods company owned by Estonian chef Joel Ostrat.

The onboard cafes will offer hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, desserts, salads and snacks, with plans to expand the menu.

"I want to bring restaurant-quality food and solutions to fast, modern trains," Ostrat said, including offerings passengers might not expect to find onboard.

While Elron has not previously offered food or drinks on board its trains, Edelaraudtee, which operated passenger trains in Estonia until 2013, offered its first-class passengers complimentary hot drinks and a menu including sandwiches.

Katri Kruuse, Elron's long-distance service manager, said the new Škoda trains will take the current operator's long-distance service to a new level.

"Our goal is to make the journey more enjoyable by keeping the products and services passengers need within easy reach throughout the trip," Kruuse said.

Preparations for the cafe service, she added, are in their final stages.

Estonian state-owned passenger rail operator Elron served 7.66 million passengers in 2025.

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