X!

New electric trains to begin service on Tartu line in February

News
Elron's new Škoda passenger trains in Tallinn.
Elron's new Škoda passenger trains in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Travel times between Tallinn and Tartu will fall below two hours again by mid-January when infrastructure work is completed, with Elron's new Škoda electric trains expected to enter service on the route in February.

Passengers will continue to face some disruptions until mid-January, after which travel time between Tallinn and Tartu will be reduced to one hour and 55 minutes.

Travel times on the Tartu line will remain as long as two and a half hours in November before beginning to decrease in December. Beginning in the summer of 2027, the fastest trains will cover the Tallinn–Tartu route in one hour and 45 minutes.

"Based on information from Siemens Mobility Oy and GRK Rail Oy, we can say that the final work needed to introduce the new traffic control system on the Tartu line is in its final stage," said Merle Kurvits, chair of the management board of Eesti Raudtee.

"The most intensive work will take place in November, and it is being carried out on an active railway line. That is why passengers should pay particular attention to timetables during this period. It is inconvenient, but we ask for a little more patience. Journeys will become faster starting in December, and by mid-January it will be possible to travel from Tallinn to Tartu in less than two hours," Kurvits said.

"In a meeting with us, Siemens representatives confirmed that the construction schedule will allow the new electric trains to begin operating on the Tartu line in February," Infrastructure Minister Kuldar Leis said.

"The addition of electric trains will also make it possible to reassign existing diesel trains to other routes and increase rail service frequency elsewhere in Estonia."

Eesti Raudtee is carrying out the infrastructure upgrades station by station on the Tartu line. The railway will not be closed during construction because doing so would deprive passengers of an important transportation option and shift freight traffic onto roads.

The project involves replacing the system that manages train traffic and ensures rail safety. Passengers should expect timetables to change more frequently than usual in construction areas, although changes will generally be measured in minutes rather than hours. If construction delays occur, Eesti Raudtee will immediately notify Elron so passengers can be informed of timetable changes.

Infrastructure work is also continuing on the Narva line, where travel times will be reduced in November from the current two and a half hours to two hours and seven minutes. Beginning in January 2027, passengers will be able to travel from Tallinn to Narva in less than two hours, with the journey falling to one hour and 50 minutes beginning in June.

With funding from the European Union, Eesti Raudtee is upgrading infrastructure, signaling, and safety systems across much of Estonia's rail network. The work is being carried out by a consortium of Siemens Mobility Oy and GRK Rail Oy under a contract signed in November 2020. The Tapa–Tartu section is part of that agreement.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Argo Ideon

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:02

Estonian-American producer umru to headline Tallinn club on Saturday

16:20

KOOS party may be allowed to pay 2027 Riigikogu election deposit in cash

16:19

Raimond Kaljulaid leaving politics, will not run at Riigikogu election

15:58

Consumer inspection finds violations in all e-scooters checked

15:26

Expert on US midterms: Trump's low approval rating hard to recover from

15:26

Funding shortfall forces museum of communist crimes to cut Holocaust section and other exhibits

15:13

Minister: Estonia must expand defenses despite maintenance risks

15:07

UK drum and bass act Rudimental to play in Tallinn

15:00

New electric trains to begin service on Tartu line in February

14:39

Theater union chief: Tickets in Estonia should be more affordable

be prepared!

Most Read articles

02.11

Hackers raised freezer temperature at Selver supermarket to +50°C Updated

02.11

Latvia's insolvent Valka stops cooperation programs with Estonia's Valga

08:25

Estonia's foreign worker quota to be set at 2,500 in 2027

30.10

Estonian unicorn Pipedrive announces 'major' restructuring, office closures

02.11

Russian citizen expelled to 'prevent activities' that 'threaten' Estonia Updated

02.11

Why are laundromats becoming more popular in Tallinn?

02.11

Why is Narva's C1 Estonian exam pass rate half the national average?

02.11

Põltsamaa school hires security amid ongoing student disruptions

02.11

Second-pillar fund withdrawers can start saving again this month

02.11

Tallinn's ice skating rinks begin new season

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo