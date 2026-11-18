AI Week (Arunädal), a nationwide initiative focused on artificial intelligence, will take place from November 18 to 22, with more than 125 workshops, lectures, discussions and conferences scheduled across Estonia.

According to Katrin Isotamm, head of public outreach at Eesti.ai, AI Week is aimed primarily at working-age adults. "Today's labor market needs people who are not only experts in their fields but also have the skills and experience to use artificial intelligence. The goal of AI Week is not to retrain people as AI experts, but to give them the confidence, knowledge and skills to experiment with using AI in their own fields," she said.

Over five days, more than 125 AI workshops and events will take place across Estonia, led by AI trainers, businesses, organizations and volunteers. Topics range from office work and public procurement to nursing, tourism and museum work. For example, participants in Vääna-Jõesuu can learn how AI can make everyday life and work easier, while an online workshop will cover effective prompting and finding research-based sources. In Paide, participants will explore AI as a development partner, while in Elva, people over 50 are invited to discover the world of AI. At Pelgulinna School, a discussion will focus on how AI affects young people's mental health.

Eesti.ai, the organizer of AI Week, is a government initiative launched in January 2026 to accelerate AI adoption in businesses and the public sector and improve people's AI skills.

The workshops are in Estonian. More information can be found here.

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