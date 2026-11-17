An Estonian lighting manufacturer urges the Ministry of Climate to address the problem of small European suppliers refusing to send goods to Estonia over EU packaging rules.

The European Union's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) has been in effect in Estonia since mid-August, making it expensive and bureaucratically burdensome for small businesses to sell goods to other member states.

International Ingen OÜ, a company that designs, develops and manufactures lighting fixtures, experienced these difficulties firsthand when it attempted to order 50 to 100 small metal cable fasteners needed for production from a German company. Company owner Niko Miettinen said in a letter to the Ministry of Climate that it was a small order that would have fit into a single small cardboard box.

"However, the German company refused to ship the goods to Estonia, citing the PPWR and Estonia's extended producer responsibility requirements for packaging. According to the company's explanation, it would have to arrange separate compliance with packaging-related obligations for the Estonian market, with administrative costs potentially reaching approximately €1,000 to €2,000," he said.

Miettinen asked whether he could order the goods to Estonia as a private individual, but the answer was still no, as the issue also affects packages sent to private individuals.

"This means I cannot even order a small box of metal parts from Germany without the seller having to deal with additional country-specific bureaucracy," Miettinen said. "The result is an absurd situation: Buying from a manufacturer within the European Union has become so complicated that I have to seriously consider ordering the same components from China through Alibaba."

The entrepreneur believes the situation resulting from the regulation's implementation runs counter to the principles of the EU single market and the free movement of goods. He argues that Estonia should raise the issue with the European Commission by filing a formal complaint or demanding urgent amendments to the regulation.

Miettinen asked the Ministry of Climate whether the EU's environmental and economic policies were really intended to make it unreasonably difficult to use European manufacturers and supply chains within the EU for small orders, rather than supporting them.

He pointed out that while large international companies can hire specialists, sign agreements with producer responsibility organizations in different countries and absorb the separate administrative costs in each member state, small and medium-sized businesses often lack the resources to do so.

"If a company sells only a few small orders a year to a particular member state, it makes no economic sense to spend hundreds or thousands of euros arranging compliance with that country's packaging obligations," the lighting manufacturer said. He added that smaller businesses are consequently withdrawing from foreign markets, limiting competition and hindering their international growth.

Miettinen considers the situation particularly serious for Estonia as a small member state. For many smaller European manufacturers and online retailers, Estonia accounts for only a tiny share of their sales. Requiring separate packaging-related reporting arrangements for each country therefore encourages them to focus on larger markets and stop shipping goods to Estonia.

"If the situation continues, we could reach a point where many smaller European online retailers and manufacturers stop delivering to Estonia altogether," Miettinen said.

He proposed that the Ministry of Climate raise the issue with the European Commission and consider submitting an amendment proposal on behalf of Estonia. He also called for a simplified producer responsibility system for small shipments and an assessment of whether a practical solution could already be implemented in Estonia allowing buyers to assume responsibility for packaging waste associated with small shipments, thereby exempting foreign sellers from the costly process.

The Ministry of Climate has until November 28 to respond. ERR has also requested a comment from the ministry, which will be added to the article once received.

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