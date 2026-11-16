Harju District Court has dismissed an insurer's claim seeking to recover compensation paid out following a fire at an apartment building on Pae tänav in Tallinn.

The dispute concerned a fire that broke out at an apartment building on Pae tänav on April 7, 2022. The insurer had covered damage and expenses related to six apartments and ultimately sought €145,086.26 from the apartment association and one apartment owner. The claim included the costs of restoring the apartments, replacing damaged household belongings and providing temporary housing.

The insurer argued that the fire originated in the chimney of a fireplace in one of the apartments and that deficiencies in the building's fire safety measures had increased the damage.

The court found insufficient evidence to establish that the fire had originated in the chimney in question. It also found no breach of the apartment association's duty to manage the building's common property. However, the absence of such a breach does not in itself rule out all claims for damages, so the court also examined other legal grounds for the claim and the possibility of reducing compensation.

The insurer told the court that it had not inspected the building's overall condition when entering into the insurance contracts because it was insuring individual apartments and did not consider the building's general condition a decisive factor. However, it based its subsequent recovery claim on alleged structural and fire safety deficiencies in the building.

The court found that this inconsistency had to be taken into account when assessing the claim. The condition of an apartment and its exposure to damage are also affected by the building's roof, load-bearing structures and fire safety systems. The court held that a professional insurer must be capable of identifying the information needed to assess risks and asking clear questions to obtain it.

This does not mean that a technical inspection of the building must be carried out before every insurance contract is signed, the court added. Nor does a failure to conduct such an inspection automatically preclude a subsequent recovery claim. When applying the principle of good faith, the decisive factors are the parties' conduct and the circumstances surrounding the specific claim, considered as a whole.

The court did not dispute that the apartments and household belongings had been damaged. It also found the temporary housing expenses justified, as the building was uninhabitable following the fire, had no electricity and suffered from extensive moisture damage.

However, the court said it was necessary to assess separately how much of the additional damage could have been prevented through reasonable cleaning and drying measures. It also took into account the circumstances in which the building had been left exposed to the elements following the fire. As an alternative basis for its decision, the court found that even if the apartment association had been liable for damages, requiring it to bear the full cost would have been unreasonably burdensome in light of all the circumstances. It therefore reduced the compensation to zero.

The court noted that an insurer's recovery claim against an apartment association is not automatically ruled out. The merits of such a claim must be assessed on the basis of the circumstances of each case, the grounds for liability and how the damage arose.

The ruling has not entered into force.

An appeal against the ruling may be filed with Tallinn Circuit Court within 15 days of its receipt.

Last April, ETV's "Impulss" program reported that the apartment building on Pae tänav in Tallinn, which had been severely damaged by fire three years earlier, was still without a proper roof because the insurance company had refused to cover the costs.

The apartment association had insured the 77-unit building's structure and roof with Norwegian insurance company Gjensidige.

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