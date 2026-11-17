The pressure to live a healthy, happy life can feel like a full-time job, but podcast host and author Kaidi Klein says balance and mental well-being are just as important.

Klein co-wrote "Rocking to 100" ("Rokkides sajani") with Pilates instructor Britt Normet, drawing on their podcast of the same name to bring together advice on staying healthy, energetic and confident at any age.

Listeners had told them they sometimes went back to replay advice, prompting the hosts to collect practical tips from the guest experts featured on the show, Klein said.

"We always have an expert in their field on the show, and we ask them plenty of questions," she explained, noting that their goal is to go beyond simply talking in vague generalities.

"We want simple, practical expert advice that women — and men — can immediately incorporate into their own lives," she added.

The pair have recorded 30 episodes, though not all have aired yet.

'Pick what matters to you'

Klein said she had learned a lot herself in the process, often by picking out useful tips from experts whose advice can sometimes differ, particularly on nutrition. She said there's no need to follow every recommendation to the letter.

"You listen to the advice and pick out what matters to you," Klein said. "I've also come to see that living a healthy and happy life is practically a full-time job."

She warned that trying to follow every health-related recommendation to the letter can also lead to guilt over the enjoyment of ordinary things, like eating risotto or cake or having a couple of glasses of wine.

A charcuterie-style shared meal served with wine. Source: The Cheeserom/Unsplash

"You end up feeling bad about it, but that's no way to live either, because it only adds to your stress," she said. Klein added that eating healthy while living with constant stress and worry can ultimately be even worse.

'Check in with your body'

With so much conflicting health information around, the podcast host advised people to listen to their bodies rather than follow every trend.

"Sometimes your brain will say, 'I really want a pirukas,'" Klein said. "But then check in with your body, which might tell you, 'I don't feel good when you give me gluten.'"

The book also tackles menopause, which Klein said remains something of a taboo despite growing public discussion. Many women still struggle to understand the changes they are experiencing and may feel embarrassed discussing intimate symptoms even with their doctors.

"In reality, help is actually available," she emphasized, urging women to let go of the misplaced shame surrounding the topic and reach out.

Men's health gets a chapter too. Klein said men often put off seeing a doctor until they experience problems like erectile dysfunction, "but 64 percent of Estonian men are overweight or obese."

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