Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said Tallinn will continue investing in infrastructure next year while cutting jobs in the city administration.

Major projects will include the reconstruction of Pärnu maantee and Petrooleumi tänav, the continuation of the second phase of Peterburi tee, and the reconstruction of the Hipodroomi intersection.

The second phase of Peterburi tee will involve repairing uneven sections of road made of concrete slabs near Iru, which Järvan described as a roller coaster made of concrete blocks.

At the same time, the city government will continue to reduce the size of the public sector, Järvan said.

He said approximately 100 officials were hired every year in previous years, but expansion cannot continue at this pace.

The deputy mayor highlighted that the current coalition abolished the green transition department after coming to power.

"Today, almost a year later, we can ask whether the City of Tallinn has collapsed as a result. No, but costs are lower. Some jokers might claim that if the green transition department had not been abolished, we would already have snow on the ground in November. I doubt that," he commented.

Seven positions will be cut in the city's business service next year. "We have clearly demonstrated that we can do more with less," Järvan noted.

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