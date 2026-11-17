The Hipodroomi intersection in Tallinn's Kristiine is set to reopen both lanes on Paldiski maantee over winter, and construction work will resume next spring.

The outbound lanes of Paldiski maantee will be completed by the end of November, allowing traffic to reopen in both directions along the entire construction section for the winter period, including at the Merimetsa tee intersection.

Construction work will continue next spring on the inbound lanes, when traffic in both directions will be diverted onto the completed outbound roadway.

Public transport stops will also be fully restored by the end of November. The city also wants to restore sidewalk access over the winter.

Deputy Mayor for Transport Joel Jesse said the work is on schedule.

"For the winter period, we will be able to ease restrictions and ensure full traffic flow in both directions in the area. However, it must be remembered that the reconstruction of the intersection is not yet complete, and work will resume in the spring, bringing further traffic changes," he said.

Reconstruction of the inbound lanes of Paldiski maantee will begin by March 1, 2027, and is expected to finish in July.

The Hipodroomi intersection is being reconstructed to better connect the new residential and commercial district with the rest of the city, and to improve traffic safety. Construction work is scheduled to be completed by the end of August 2027.

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