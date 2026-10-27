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Tallinn mulling 1+1 and 2+1 lane options for Tulika tänav renovation

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The 2+1 traffic solution at Tulika tänav in Tallinn.
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Preliminary designs have been released for the renovation of Tulika tänav and the section of Paldiski maantee that intersects with it in Tallinn's Kristiine district, and the street will be rebuilt with either 1+1 or 2+1 traffic lanes.

Ahead of the renovation of Tulika tänav, which connects the Kristiine traffic junction and the Sõle intersection, Tallinn is considering two options: rebuilding the street with either 1+1 or 2+1 traffic lanes.

Both solutions will include new sidewalks, cycle paths and street greenery. A traffic study has been carried out to find a suitable solution, and the final choice will be made after assessing spatial possibilities and the needs of different modes of transport.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said that he and Tallinn Deputy Mayor Joel Jesse (Center) prefer the 2+1 option.

"Our clear view is that this location cannot accommodate a 1+1 solution, and our firm preference is 1+2," he noted.

However, no decision has yet been made. "When making the final decision, we will naturally take residents' feedback into account," Järvan said.

The reconstruction will also include the renovation of water supply and sewerage facilities, the construction of a separate stormwater drainage system and improvements to street lighting.

Feedback on both options can be submitted until November 10.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Marko Tooming

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