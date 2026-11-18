The 45-meter EUROGUARD warship, built at Baltic Workboats' shipyard in Nasva as part of a joint project involving 10 European countries and 27 companies, was christened by President Ülle Madise on Wednesday.

Following the launch, work will continue on outfitting the vessel, integrating technological systems and conducting trials to assess the performance of the developed solutions and their readiness for future maritime operations. The vessel and the systems developed aboard it are scheduled for further testing and demonstrations in 2027.

"Ships have been built in Estonia and sold abroad for centuries. Military vessels, however, have generally been ordered from abroad, relying on the experience of our allies," said Baltic Workboats CEO Margus Vanaselja. "Europe's first modular warship prototype of its kind at 45 meters in length, demonstrates that we are now capable of building military vessels ourselves. This project shows that even smaller allies can make a decisive contribution to strengthening Europe's collective defense capabilities."

The EUROGUARD vessel is being equipped with both autonomous navigation capabilities and the ability to be remotely operated from shore. Source: Pilleli Läets

The project's budget is approximately €95 million, of which €65 million is funded by the European Defense Fund.

The vessel is being equipped with both autonomous navigation capabilities and the ability to be remotely operated from shore. Its modular design allows the platform to be adapted for maritime surveillance, mine warfare, seabed and critical infrastructure protection, search-and-rescue operations, and the deployment and control of unmanned systems.

The vessel has a designed speed of at least 20 knots, a range of at least 2,000 nautical miles and an operational endurance of up to 10 days at sea.

President Ülle Madise at the launch event. Source: Pilleli Läets

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