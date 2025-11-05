New and unique rescue ship being built in Estonia

Estonia is building a unique multifunctional vessel for buoy work, research, pollution response and sea rescue — name suggestions are now being sought.

Sander Laus, the future captain of Estonia's newest work ship, said that the vessel's main tasks will include buoy operations, scientific research, pollution response and sea rescue. "If necessary, it can also break ice."

The ship's steel hull was built in Poland, towed to Estonia and lifted out of the water. "The deck was built in Nasva, lifted onto the hull and welded together," Laus explained. "The hull required 260 tons of steel. The aluminum deck structure initially weighed just four and a half tons."

Building such a vessel from design to completion takes around two to three years. "This ship is scheduled to be ready by next spring. It's funded by the European Union and the current cost is €22 million," the captain said.

With a full fuel tank, the vessel can travel 1,000 nautical miles.

The ship features both a dry lab and a wet lab. "In the dry lab, scientists can work on computers — it's free from chemicals, water, mud and algae," Laus noted.

The wet lab houses algae, fish, crustaceans and other research materials.

At the center of the vessel is a large opening that reveals the hull below. "In the future, scientists will use it to deploy research equipment into the water."

The vessel has not yet been named and the public is invited to suggest a worthy name.

Singer Marko Matvere, a member of the ship-naming contest jury, is encouraging people to take part. "The name should be easy to pronounce, roll off the tongue and be cheerful, clever and positive. Why involve the public at all? Because it's a ship built in Estonia and it's quite a unique piece of equipment globally — it even runs on biogas. The best name proposal will earn its author voyages aboard the ship. For example, one could join a buoy installation mission, which is quite fascinating — I've seen it myself. Another trip would be to join scientists on a research outing or sample collection from the sea," Matvere said. "The third experience is icebreaking aboard the vessel."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!