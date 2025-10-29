Finnish shipyard ends Estonian firms' contracts over alleged Ukrainian worker exploitation

A major shipyard in western Finland has terminated contracts with two Estonian firms following reports of the alleged exploitation of Ukrainian workers, Yle reported .

Employees of the two companies, Bongo Marine and Hodek, no longer have access rights to the Meyer Turku shipyard and its facilities.

A shipyard spokesperson told news agency STT the decision to terminate the contracts with Bongo Marine and Hodek was made last week after allegations of the exploitation of Ukrainian workers surfaced at the end of last month.

STT had reported at the time that the Ukrainians had been compelled to work shifts up to 14 hours long and pressured to work weekends and night shifts, and were also due overtime pay they had not received.

Some of the world's biggest cruise liners have been laid down at the Meyer Turku shipyard, including the 365-meter-long Icon of the Seas (pictured), which can host over 7,500 passengers.

STT also reported early on this month about similar exploitation involving Estonian firms at the Rauma shipyard, north of Turku.

