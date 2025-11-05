X!

Journalist: Rise in non-Estonian-speaking service staff in Tallinn 'our fault'

News
Cafe in Tallinn's Old Town (picture is illustrative).
Cafe in Tallinn's Old Town (picture is illustrative). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

There has been an uptick in the number of non-Estonian-speaking service staff in Tallinn, Mart Raudsaar notes in Postimees, a trend that has been enabled by Estonian customers being too ready to switch into other languages.

Raudsaar observes that the trend is such that "the 1980s have returned to the capital," and argues that this is also enabled by employers who have found it easier to hire internationals.

While Raudsaar would not name specific places, as he says these are now too numerous, he has repeatedly found taxi drivers, restaurant servers, or hotel receptionists – jobs which should require conversational Estonian – who do not understand anything in the state language, though he notes an Egyptian hairdresser in Tallinn as a happy exception.

He adds that, given market traders in Egypt can recognize Estonian and use some phrases, "dark-skinned guests from southern countries likewise should not be completely incapable of learning" here, and with the Ukraine war in its fourth year too, this is enough time for those who have moved to Tallinn to learn Estonian, noting that "we're not talking about the need to deliver a lecture in nuclear physics."

Younger Estonians in particular are even quicker to switch over to English, though Raudsaar writes that he has "become stubborn on this issue and have essentially continued the interaction in Estonian," concluding that: "Anyone who wants to live in Estonia must know our language."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:59

Center and Isamaa Tallinn coalition talks to start Thursday

13:37

Tallinn mayor's ice hockey ads ruled illegal donation

13:14

Tartu officials and residents voice concerns over incoming Swedish prisoners

12:58

Businessman: I would not accept an offer to be mayor of Tallinn today

12:32

Journalist: Rise in non-Estonian-speaking service staff in Tallinn 'our fault'

11:55

Urmet Kook: Noblesse oblige, Mr. Prime Minister

11:19

Major businessman Margus Linnamäe's MM Grupp turnover falls abruptly in 2024

10:43

Norstat poll: Reform Party rating hits new low point

10:03

Auditor General: Estonian state has more ambitions than it has resources

09:27

AI researcher: Thinking for oneself is the only way to be free and in control

be prepared!

Most Read articles

31.10

EDF intelligence head: Pokrovsk not ready to fall in the next few days

07:55

Pro-Kremlin propagandist Oleg Bessedin detained by ISS

04.11

NATO's Crossed Swords cyber exercise gets underway in Tallinn

04.11

Estonia's pro-inspired urban bike park opens in Tartu this week

04.11

Estonia removes Russia as birthplace from Petseri-born citizens' passports

04.11

Estonian FM in Beijing: China's support for Russia in Ukraine shapes our relations

04.11

Tpilet and Cargobus operator to close branches in four Estonian cities

02.11

Russian border guard boat flies Wagner Group flag on Narva River

03.11

Estonia's fuel sellers running out of ammunition in price war

04.11

European Commission provides funding for Pärnu Airport methanol plant project

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo