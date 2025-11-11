X!

Pädaste Manor hotel and restaurant to close after 30 years in business

Pädaste manor during a feature on the
Pädaste manor during a feature on the "Ühe maja lugu" ETV show. Co-owner Imre Sooäär is at right. Source: Kai Väärtnõu/ERR
A restaurant and spa hotel on the island of Muhu is to close after 30 years in business following several loss-making years.

The Pädaste Manor made the announcement via Facebook on Monday. "After three remarkable decades, Pädaste Manor will close its doors," the announcement read.

"The past years have been challenging for hospitality and for small islands like Muhu. Despite the continued support of the owners and every effort to sustain operations, it has become impossible to continue as before. With deep sadness, but immense gratitude, we now say farewell," the post went on.

The Business Register states that in 2023, the manor posted 2023 losses of €277,617 off sales revenues of €809,363. While revenues rose to €906,892 in 2024, losses deepened, to €479,836.

According to the register, the actual beneficiaries of Pädaste Manor are: Hans Martin Breuer and Machiel De Vries and politician Imre Sooäär.

Muhu is linked to the mainland via a regular ferry link and in turn links to the larger island of Saaremaa via a causeway road.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

